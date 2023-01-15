Menifee Mom Arrested After Sending Police on Chase to US—Mexico Border

Menifee police officers arrested a mother Sunday who they say abducted her kids and sent police on a car chase that ended as she crossed the U.S.—Mexico border the night before.

The two parents were meeting to exchange their kids Saturday when the Menifee mother, who did not have parental custody of her two children, abducted them, according to the Menifee Police Department.

The mother's family tracked her down using her cellphone and police found her driving on Interstate 215. They pursued her until she got to San Diego County, where officers with the Escondido Police Department took over the chase.

Escondido police then chased her until the last exit on the U.S. side of the international border. The woman continued driving south into Mexico, Escondido police said.

Around 8 a.m. the next day, the mother tried returning to the U.S., but border patrol agents detained her, and Menifee police took her into custody.

The children were returned to their father, according to Menifee police.