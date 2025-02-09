Police searching for suspects after two men were shot in San Diego

Two men who were shot in the Azalea/Hollywood Park community of San Diego are expected to survive, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 2600 block of Fairmount Avenue found a man who had been shot in the torso, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital. A second man had been taken by private vehicle to a hospital. The second man, also shot in the torso, was believed to have been shot on Fairmount Aven.

Both victims' injuries were considered non-life threatening and police had no suspect information.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.