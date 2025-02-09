Crime and Courts

Police searching for suspects after two men were shot in San Diego

Officers who were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 2600 block of Fairmount Avenue found a man who had been shot in the torso, the San Diego Police Department reported

By City News Service

An undated photo of a San Diego Police Collision Investigation Unit vehicle with its lights flashing while parked blocking traffic.
NBC 7 San Diego/Bill Feather

Two men who were shot in the Azalea/Hollywood Park community of San Diego are expected to survive, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 2600 block of Fairmount Avenue found a man who had been shot in the torso, the San Diego Police Department reported.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital. A second man had been taken by private vehicle to a hospital. The second man, also shot in the torso, was believed to have been shot on Fairmount Aven.

Both victims' injuries were considered non-life threatening and police had no suspect information.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsSan DiegoShootingsSDPD
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us