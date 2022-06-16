Men Admit to Bombing Sheraton Hotel in San Diego

Two men who planted a pipe bomb that detonated at a Kearny Mesa hotel pleaded guilty Thursday to felony charges.

Grover Preston Everett, 39, and Hans Jurgen Sarda, 30, pleaded guilty to charges of recklessly/maliciously possessing a destructive device in or near a hotel. The men are expected to be sentenced next month to two years in custody, which will be served in county jail.

The device was set off on the morning of Feb. 24 on the second floor of the Four Points by Sheraton on Aero Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department. Nobody was injured by the blast. It did, however, cause damage to the hotel.

Deputy District Attorney Christina Eastman said the device, a steel- threaded pipe containing powder-actuated loads, was placed near a pair of vending machines, where it went off minutes after Everett and Sarda left the hotel.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police and prosecutors have not disclosed a motive for the bombing.

San Diego police, the FBI and ATF were all involved in the investigating the bombing.

SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said that tips from the public led investigators to the suspects, who were arrested about a week after the explosion.