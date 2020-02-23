Memorial Held For Woman Killed at a Southcrest Park

A memorial was held on Sunday for 19-year-old Leah Horne, the woman who was shot at while she was at a Southcrest park on Feb. 8.

Leah Horne's family remembered the young woman as someone who was always trying to help others.

“She just had that presence. She had that demeanor, when she walked in that room it would light up. She was always smiling. Always happy,” said Michael Horne, Leah Horne’s father.

San Diego Police are still looking for Leah Horne's killers. Her family says she was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

SDPD received a 911 call at around 12 a.m. on Feb. 8 regarding a possible shooting at Southcrest Community Park. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Leah Horne later died from her injuries and the other victim, a 16-year-old, underwent emergency surgery and survived.

One woman was killed and a man was wounded after a reported shooting at a Southcrest neighborhood. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more.

Detectives are still looking for the suspects. Leah Horne’s father is still struggling with his loss.

“I see other teenage girls walking down the street who look similar to her, it’s difficult because I think ‘oh there she is,’ and it’s not her,” said Michael Horne as he held back tears.

Michael Horne went on to talk about Leah Horne’s time as a Girl Scout and said she was interested in pursuing a career in cosmetology. The proud father is now hoping her killers are caught.

“They need to be off the streets before another family has to go through such a tragedy as this,” said Michael Horne.

As the family tries to move forward, Leah Horne's father knows her legacy will not fade.

“Her life was a ray of light. That is going to continue for a long, long time,” said Michael Horne.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help pay for Leah Horne's memorial.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.