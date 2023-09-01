Labor Day weekend forecast: Cooler temps, marine layer, monsoon moisture in San Diego

San Diego County may not feature postcard weather this Labor Day weekend, but you won't melt nor will you be rained in.

So don't put your barbecues and floaties away just yet. Let's get to the forecast!

Saturday weather - Sept. 2, 2023

A chance of precipitation persists (only about 20%) for the morning hours as well as a deep marine layer, especially for the coasts and possibly even the western valleys, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Francella Perez.

The first day of the Labor Day weekend will bring partly sunny skies with a high near 76 degrees and a chance of isolated thunderstorms and monsoonal moisture for the mountains and deserts.

Saturday will likely be the day with the most heat and the most moisture, compared to Sunday and Monday, Perez said.

By the afternoon, the marine layer should dissipate somewhat for coast-dwellers and especially so for those living inland.

Expect a gentle south wind breeze of 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego. Beach-dwellers can enjoy temperatures from the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

Sunday weather - Sept. 3, 2023

Sunday may also start with possible light rains and a deep marine layer. If you're going to the beach, expect cool temperatures in the low to mid 70s, but don't expect to get the perfect tan, skies will be mostly cloudy.

Labor Day weather - Monday, Sept. 4, 2023

Monday's coastal temperatures won't stray far, also keeping in the low to mid 70s. Expect partly sunny skies during the day and patchy fog after 11 p.m., the NWS.

Businesses that depend on sunshine are hoping to make up for all the rainy days the county has had this year.