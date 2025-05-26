Memorial Day service held at Miramar National Cemetery

On a gloomy Sunday afternoon, dozens of people gathered at Miramar National Cemetery for a Memorial Day service. Larry Anderson, a Vietnam Veteran who served in the U.S. Army, remembers well his time in the war roughly 50 years ago.

"You never forget. You don't forget those. It always lingers in your mind that you… you go about your business, but it's always there," said Anderson.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Anderson was sat alongside his fellow veterans at the ceremony. He hopes the significance of Memorial Day is not lost on the generations that follow. That sentiment was echoed by David Henton, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

"Everyone in this country celebrates freedom. Freedom of speech, freedom of just doing the things that you want to do in life, and the reason for that is because of our fallen soldiers," said Henton.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miramar National Cemetery has been the resting place for more than 30,000 veterans since it was established in 2010. While some families were seeing visiting their loved ones' graves, the veterans at the ceremony visited their fallen brothers in arms in their own way.

"We have a country because we have people that fought for it," said Daniel Nauemburg, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the Korean War.

Nauemburg and his fellow veterans hopes younger Americans will carry that torch forward, and that people never forget the sacrifices that paved the way for freedom during this Memorial Day weekend.

"Remember it for the sole purpose of our freedom," said Henton.