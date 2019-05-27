An annual tribute to fallen heroes was at risk of not happening this year. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala explains how volunteers were able to save it. (Published 39 minutes ago)

San Diegans gathered across the county to honor the nation’s fallen heroes Monday as Memorial Day ceremonies were held throughout the holiday.

In Kensington, red, white, and blue flooded the streets for the neighborhood’s annual Memorial Day parade.

The community watched as servicemembers, veterans, and civilians alike marched down the streets to honor those who fought and died for this country – some even in decorative floats and decked-out cars.

A marching band also joined in the parade.

“Although I don't have any family members who serve in the military, I do want to show how much I really appreciate this country for all of the opportunities it's given me,” said Jennifer Sotelo, a La Jolla High School marching band member.

The parade has been a tradition in Kensington for more than three decades.

“It's unfortunate that there's not enough people who really remember why those boys and women are out there fighting. To protect us and to protect this way of life. I mean, look at this beautiful day,” said resident Mike Brumley.

Downtown, the USS Midway Museum hosted a dedication to remember those killed fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The organization Veterans for Peace created tombstones for local servicemembers who have died, each with an American flag.

“I watched a lot of my friends die over there (in Vietnam) too, and for the rest of my life, I’m going to be putting up something like this and reading their names,” said Jim Brown with Veterans for Peace.

The organization Operation Gratitude was also at the naval ship making thousands of care packages for local servicemembers and first responders Monday.

“Every day, these men and women put their lives on the line to serve and protect our country and our community. It is really a symbol of what the American people want them to know -- which is they're appreciated,” said Operation Gratitude CEO Kevin Schmiegel.

The packages will be handed out to new recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, just south of the Midway District, as well as police and firefighters across the county.

In Point Loma, a remembrance ceremony was held Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery – but it almost didn’t happen.

The Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day Committee said it was $9,000 in debt and couldn’t host the ceremony. However, volunteers were able to raise the funds in six weeks to save the ceremony.

“When you see the heartbreak and the hollowness in their hearts, it inspires you to try to make this day as special as you possibly can for these people and thank God that people like that gave their life for our freedom,” said Jeff Simonides, a member on the Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day Committee.

Family members of fallen servicemembers were given roses by the committee to honor their loved ones.

Monday marked the 119th Memorial Day ceremony at the national cemetery, which is home to 100,000 graves of servicemembers.

To learn about more remembrance events throughout the county, click here.