Meghan Markle's Dad Rushed to San Diego County Hospital for Medical Emergency

Meghan Markle's father was rushed from Tijuana to a Southern California hospital Tuesday morning.

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle is reacting to his daughter’s bombshell interview with Oprah. In an exclusive interview on Tuesday with “Good Morning Britain” Thomas reacted to Meghan saying she felt “betrayed” after he lied about working with the press ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. Thomas said he’s disappointed in the situation and that he’s apologized "at least 100 times." He also revealed the reason that he keeps speaking out to the press, saying it’s because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t speak to him and that he would stop if they would talk to him.

Thomas Markle is the father of the the Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Prince Harry, and has lived in Baja, California for several years. Riding in a Pya ambulance on Tuesday, Thomas Markle was taken by paramedics through the San Ysidro Port of Entry en route to a hospital in South Bay.

One of the paramedics who transferred Thomas Markle to Sharp Chula Vista hospital said the patient "showed signs and symptoms of a cerebral vascular accident."

A source told NBC 7's sister station Telemundo 20 that Thomas Markle had heart surgery at Sharp Chula Vista in the past after suffering a pair of heart attacks.