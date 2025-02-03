Meet ‘Petunia' and other pups representing San Diego in Puppy Bowl XXI

Three local adoptable pups will be competing in this year's puppy bowl.

The annual three-hour event will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states -- and two countries--including San Diego.

Two pups from Helen Woodward Animal Center and one pup from the Animal Pad will be competing for teams Fluff and Ruff.

For Team Ruff is Callen, a Miniature Pinscher/Boxer.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

(Warner Bros. Discovery/ Puppy Bowl XXI)

Also, for Team Ruff is Petunia, a Chihuahua/Shih Tzu.

(Warner Bros. Discovery/ Puppy Bowl XXI)

Belle, a poodle/pug, is on Team Fluff.

(Warner Bros. Discovery/ Puppy Bowl XXI)

"Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl serves as an annual pop culture programming event that continues to expand in reach, awareness and of course, puppies, every year," said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Networks and President of Discovery Networks. "Win or lose, Puppy Bowl XXI will have the cutest players in the game on Sunday, February 9 and will inspire families across the country to adopt a new furry friend."

The “Puppy Bowl” made its debut as counter-programming to the Super Bowl in 2005. Dogs score touchdowns on a gridiron carpet when they cross the goal line — any goal line — with a toy.