Medics came running when they heard a toddler's mom screaming in Oceanside

A drowning toddler was saved Tuesday when some quick-thinking medics answered a call for help in Oceanside

Some medics from the Reach Air ambulance service were at the North County city's Fire Training Center at around 4 p.m. on Benet Road when they heard a woman screaming.

The woman was reacting to the sight of her 18-month-old floating in a small pond, according to the Oceanside Fire Department. The medics, who were soon joined by paramedics from OFD, came running when they heard her and performed CPR on the child, who was life-flighted to Rady Children's Hospital.

NBC 7 contacted OFD on Wednesday regarding the toddler's medical status and was told that the medical staff at Rady will be waiting a few days until making a final determination on the severity of the child's injuries.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

OFD said the incident is being investigated by the Oceanside Police Department’s Family Protection Unit. Anybody with information about the situation is urged to call OPD Det. Joshua Morris at (760) 435-4905 or email him at Jmorris@oceansideca.org or (760) 435-4900 after hours.