Health Care Workers Matching With RV Owners to Live Away From Loved Ones

Health care workers across the country have been separating from their loved ones to lower their risk of coronavirus infection, but finding a place to stay can be tough.

A popular Facebook group “RVs for MDs” is gaining national attention for matching health care workers with RV owners. Through the group, workers can find a temporary place to stay while they fight the coronavirus or recover while seek.

On the page, RV owners are encouraged to post pictures of their RVs and share where they’re located or how far they are willing to travel. The page also has information about how to volunteer and help facilitate RV matches.

Clint Bell owns the Kampgrounds of America site in Chula Vista and said he knew he had to get involved somehow.

“For us and for our family, it was a no brainer,” Bell said.

Bell is offering free campsites for medical professionals staying in an RV.

“If the medical professional has the ability to stay in a driveway or perhaps side yard, obviously staying close to home is paramount, but for the individual who is looking to shorten their commute time, this KOA location is a really great option,” he said.