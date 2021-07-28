San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Medical Examiner ID's Body Buried on Fallbrook Property

The victim's buried body was discovered on a property in Fallbrook July 21 and the property owner was arrested on suspicion of murder two days later

By City News Service and Rafael Avitabile

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday identified the body found buried on a property in Fallbrook last week as 56-year-old Robert Berry Pierce.

Pierce's buried body was reportedly discovered last Wednesday, July 21, on a property along South Ridge Drive, south of Live Oak Park Road, belonging to Nicolas Burg, 29, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Burg was arrested Friday in Murrieta on suspicion of murder and booked into the Vista Detention Facility, SDSO Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

The Medical Examiner's Office has conducted an autopsy but has not revealed Pierce's cause of death. His death was ruled a homicide and the SDSO Homicide Unit is still investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330, after-hours at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

