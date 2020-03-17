Mira Mesa

Medical Examiner ID’s 3 Teens Killed in Fiery Crash

Alcohol use not suspected at the time of the single-vehicle crash, authorities said

By Eric S. Page

san diego police generic sdpd

The families of three San Diego teenagers are mourning after they were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mira Mesa on Friday night.

Two 19-year-olds, Eliesel Rivera and Joseph Lopez, and Michelle Roman, 18, were all passengers in a 1980 Chevy pickup when it crashed a little after 9:30 at a high rate of speed, officials said. The truck was about a half-mile south of Mira Mesa Boulevard in the 9900 block of Camino Santa Fe when the driver, who survived the wreck, lost control for an unknown reason. The pickup then began spinning counter-clockwise and was vaulted over the median.

The vehicle then slammed into a nearby pine tree, caught fire and was engulfed, according to authorities.

Local

San Diego City Council 2 hours ago

City Council Ratifies State of Emergency, Discusses Economic Response

Solana Beach 3 hours ago

Woman Killed in 3 Car Collision on I-5 Near Solana Beach ID’d

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital, where she is being treated for third- and fourth-degree burns. Officials said shortly after the incident that they did not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

This article tagged under:

Mira Mesadeadly crash
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Coronavirus Pandemic Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us