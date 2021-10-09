Medical Community Concerned About Upcoming Flu Season, Continuing Spread of COVID-19

“CDC is predicting that we may have uptick and not only flu infections, and that's the influenza and influenza B viruses, but also a possibly surge in hospitalizations related to that,” University of San Diego Director of Nursing Informatics Dr. Jonathan Mack said.

Health experts believe there is a link behind why flu cases are affected by COVID-19.

“The benefit of the lockdown from Covid is, it slowed the transmission of the Covid virus the benefit was that it also slowed a lot of other community acquired infections such as the flu. The downside was we didn't see as many folks getting their vaccinations for flu as they do in previous years,” Dr. Mack said.

Some medical experts believe there could be a strain on the healthcare system if their fears come to fruition.

“If you think back to the 2019, 2020 flu season in San Diego, we had over 20,000 cases of flu reported and 100 and four deaths. We didn't get overwhelmed because we're able to manage that. But if you add that on top of Covid, we could get out of hand very easily,” Scripps Health Chief Medical Officer of Acute Care Dr. Ghazala Sharieff said.

Some healthcare providers like Scripps are being proactive by having vaccination sites that are providing COVID-19 vaccinations and influenza vaccinations.

“With all of the data coming out and it shows that you can actually give vaccinations at the same time, which is why we decided to give the option of having the flu vaccination and the Covid booster at the same time,” Dr. Sharieff said.

Vaccination appointments at the Del Mar Fairgrounds by Scripps Health may be made through the MyScripps portal.