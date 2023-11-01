Medical Board wants to revoke San Diego jail physician's license for ‘negligent treatment' of inmate

The Serna family’s pursuit of justice for their daughter Elisa’s death has been a slow process, but it seems to be gaining momentum.

“I will use the word exciting,” said Paloma Serna. “It's taken four years, it'll be four years on November 11."

Elisa was arrested on Nov. 6, 2019. At the time, she notified deputies that she suffered from drug addiction and was five weeks pregnant.

But four days later, despite repeated vomiting and other symptoms, she was placed in a regular cell where she died after falling and hitting her head.

“She still had her whole life,” said Serna. "I mean, the things she could accomplish in life if she had the proper care.”

Now, state regulators are calling on one of the doctors present at the time, Carol Gilmore, to have her license revoked or at least suspended for what they say was “negligent treatment.”

The documents filed by the medical board don’t mention Serna by name, they refer to her only as “Patient A,” but the allegations match the circumstances of her death.

Part of them read:

“Respondent did not refer Patient A to the emergency department for the treatment of her active substance use withdrawal during pregnancy.”

This civil action comes months after the medical board suspended the license of two other physicians involved in Serna’s care: Dr. Friederike Von Lintig and Nurse Danalee Pascua.

The two are also facing criminal charges in her death.

“It's very frustrating to know that, you trust somebody with your health, and Elisa is in her cell, she can't go and get medicine,” said Serna.

According to the medical board’s website, Gilmore currently holds a physician and surgeon license.

NBC 7 reached out to Gilmore for comment but she could not be reached.

Meanwhile, for the Serna family, this is a step forward towards achieving what they have long been needing.

“We will continue to fight for what's right,” said Serna. “Justice for Elisa.”