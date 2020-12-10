McDonald's Makes Favorite Snacks of Beloved Holiday Characters Free for Festive Season

The jolly, old man in red is getting some help from the iconic clown in yellow as McDonald’s prepares to dish out free food to celebrate the holiday season.

Each day from December 14 to Christmas Eve, the fast food giant will honor a different holiday character by making their snack of choice free.

“What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald’s menu favorites for everyone, including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster and yes, even Scrooge,” said Morgan Flatley, the Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s U.S.

Here’s a list of the holiday treats:

December 14: The Griswolds’ Double Cheeseburger

December 15: The Abominable Snow Monster’s Big Mac

December 16: The Grinch’s Egg McMuffin

December 17: John McClane’s McDouble

December 18: Rudolph’s Medium Fries

December 19: Gizmo’s 6-piece McNuggets

December 20: Buddy the Elf’s Hotcakes

December 21: Scrooge’s Any Size Hot or Iced Coffee

December 22: Frosty the Snowman’s Any Size McFlurry

December 23: Frank Costanza and the rest of us’s Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Roll or Blueberry Muffin

December 24: Santa Claus’s 2-pack or 3-pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies

But, in order to redeem the daily deals, you have to make a minimum purchase of $1 and use the McDonald’s mobile app. (Though, the chocolate chip cookies on the final day does not require a minimum purchase.)

“After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season,” Flatley said.

(And yes, the home of the Golden Arches took a hard stance in its new promotion, declaring, once and for all, that Die Hard is a holiday movie.)

To learn more about the eleven days of giveaways, click here or visit the deals section in the fast food chain’s app.

McDonald’s launched its celebrity signature orders this year after a nearly 30-year gap in big name collaborations. Before 2020, the last celebrity tie-in was in 1992 with Michael Jordan’s aptly-named McJordan Special.