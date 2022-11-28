McDonald's Holiday Pie Returns to Menu for a Limited Time

McDonald's is dishing out the holiday spirit with the return of a rather rare treat: the Holiday Pie.

The seasonal dessert debuted in 1999 and typically pops back into the rotation during the wintertime. The pie has been spotted on the fast-food chain's menu, where it's described as a "creamy smooth vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles."

Some fans have already got their hands on the festive treat, spreading word on social media about its availability.

But the pie may not be back at all McDonald's locations. Last year, it returned for a limited time to participating spots in "select regions" across the country.

In the Chicago area, the pie will be up for grabs at 119 N. Wabash Ave., as the restaurant will receive its first shipment of the sweet Thursday, an employee confirmed. The McDonald's at 111 W. Jackson Blvd. seems to already have the treat in stock, according to its Uber Eats menu.

Due to the pie's limited availability, be sure to check the menu for your local restaurant by calling ahead or visiting the McDonald's app to avoid disappointment at the drive-thru.