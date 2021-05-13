McDonald's Drive-Up Hiring Day

Whether you’re looking for a role in management or a summer job, McDonald’s is now hiring for all positions across Southern California. The application process is very simple. First, text ‘apply’ or ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to apply and submit your application. Next, visit your neighborhood McDonald’s on Tuesday, May 18th to meet with a representative for an interview in a safe, socially-distant way.

Working at McDonald’s comes with many great perks that many may not know about, including flexible hours, employee discounts, and weekly pay.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Since the start of COVID-19, McDonald’s has also implemented new sanitation measures to help keep employees safe during this unprecedented time. Crew’s safety and comfort are paramount to McDonald’s and its owner-operators, and they stand by that commitment with action by: Providing each crew member with proper PPE for their shift, including gloves and masks Implementing daily wellness and temperature checks to help ensure crew are healthy and feel good about coming to work

to help keep employees safe during this unprecedented time. Crew’s safety and comfort are paramount to McDonald’s and its owner-operators, and they stand by that commitment with action by:

We also continue to support crew in adhering to social distancing best practices while on the job by providing them with guidelines that include : Following contactless operations procedures Using floor decals that provide clear direction to customers on where to stand to maintain proper social distancing Installing protective panels at drive-thru and the front counter Adding protective panels to front- and back-of-house Educating crew about how to practice social distancing while on shift and using signage within the restaurant to reinforce best practices

while on the job by providing them with guidelines that include

Easy to apply - text ‘apply’ or ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to apply and submit your application. Next, visit your neighborhood McDonald’s on Tuesday, May 18th to meet with a representative for an interview. For more information click here.