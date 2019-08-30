McDonald’s delivery service is supersizing in San Diego County, but don’t expect a giant red shoe on four wheels to arrive at your doorstep.

McDelivery is McDonald’s own delivery service that reportedly dates back to 1993. DoorDash joined McDelivery in late August of this year, becoming the second official partner in San Diego, behind Uber Eats.

“We feel DoorDash will truly resonate in San Diego specifically in the rural and suburban areas because that is where DoorDash truly concentrates,” said McDonald’s U.S. Business Delivery Lead Jamie Straza. “At McDonald’s, we’re always working to enhance our customer’s experience and offer new levels of convenience for our customers to get their favorite McDonald’s menu items whenever and wherever.”

Other food delivery services, like Postmates, may offer McDonald’s selections but Straza confirmed they are not part of the McDelivery program.

“We have worked hard with both Uber Eats and DoorDash to come up with what we both feel are the best ways to connect to the customer and we are very excited about this partnership,” Straza told NBC 7.

McDelivery began in California in 2017, spanning San Diego and other major cities like Los Angeles, Palm Springs, and San Francisco with Uber Eats.

“We have been all over California with Uber Eats for years and were exclusive to the partnership until earlier this year,” Straza said. “We can’t wait for our customers in San Diego County to also have the choice to use DoorDash.”

McDelivery’s expansion to San Diego came after a 200-resturant pilot in Houston, Texas, with DoorDash. After a successful run, McDonald’s moved its partnership to more than 10,000 restaurants in all 50 states.

“Building on DoorDash and McDonald’s pilot in Houston, we are expanding to thousands of restaurants nationally, bringing McDelivery favorites to even more customers in the U.S.,” said Toby Espinosa, vice president of Business Development at DoorDash. “With availability to over 80 percent of Americans in 4,000 cities in the U.S. and Canada, DoorDash’s geographic coverage and commitment to excellence paired with McDonald’s scale has helped make this expansion possible.”

To celebrate DoorDash’s induction into McDelivery, new users can use the code DASHMCD as checkout for $5 off their first McDonald’s order of $15 or more until September 9.