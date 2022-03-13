MCAS Miramar Warning, Ticketing Hikers, Mountain Bikers Who Trespass on Their Property

There are lots of terrain for mountain bikers and hikers to cover in San Diego.

Several hiking and biking paths funnel into the valley near rose canyon in Miramar. Signs spotted along the paths are a warning to mountain bikers and hikers to stay off federal land as MCAS Miramar says they have seen in an increase in trespassers and says it can interrupt military training.

Lieutenant Colonel G. Scott Rooker and his fellow officers are tasked with patrolling the area for bikers and hikers, many of whom are so focused on the intricate web of trails formed over the years.

Rooker says since 2016, they’ve been educating and ticketing people but during the pandemic there's been more trespassers.

The first time trespassers are caught it’s a, “casual conversation,” but the second or third time you could lose your bike or face a federal misdemeanor, Rooker says.

“We want to make sure that people understand this is not where you’re supposed to be. It’s not necessarily we just want to catch people,” Rooker told NBC 7.

He says they don’t want to get people in trouble, but rules are rules and they want to remind you to follow them. So until then---they'll be out here on their ATV’s hoping not to run into you.