MCAS Miramar Says Rep. Scott Peters Statement on Quarantine Plane Is Inaccurate

Rep. Scott Peters said in a press release Sunday that MCAS Miramar would be receiving a flight of American citizens from China on Monday, but MCAS Miramar said there has been no confirmation on when a flight will be arriving.

In a statement about an expected flight of American citizens returning from China due to the Coronavirus, Peters claimed passengers would arrive Monday.

"According to MCAS Miramar, the passengers onboard the flight from China will arrive Monday and have already been screened twice for signs of the virus," the statement said. "All passengers will be held on the military base to undergo an additional 14 days of screening to ensure they do not pose a health risk to the public."

NBC 7 then reached out to MCAS Miramar for confirmation, but a representative said Peters' statement was inaccurate.

MCAS Miramar has not received any confirmation on when a flight would arrive, Director of Communications Capt. Matt Gregory told NBC 7.

MCAS Miramar has also reached out to Peters about the incorrect information, Gregory confirmed.

This all comes after Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services for the possible use of military facilities to accommodate 1,000 people who may have to be quarantined upon arrival from overseas due to a new virus.

Four military bases were chosen across the country, including MCAS Miramar.

"In support of Health and Human Services, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will be temporarily housing American citizens in the process of returning from China," MCAS Miramar said Saturday.

MCAS Miramar did not say when a flight would arrive because they said they did not know, something they stressed after Peters' statement.

Rep. Scott Peters is expected to send a press release retracting the statement, an MCAS Miramar spokesperson said.