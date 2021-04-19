Mayor Todd Gloria to Outline Ways to Combat Homelessness in San Diego

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is set to hold a news briefing Monday morning detailing how he will use part of his proposed budget to fund programs to combat homelessness in the city.

Gloria has vowed to address homelessness in San Diego with a compassionate approach. His plan includes a way to put homeless locals on a path to permanent housing.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Joining the mayor’s briefing Monday will be San Diego City Council President pro Tem Stephen Whitburn, plus John Brady, an advocate for San Diegans experiencing homelessness. A former homeless San Diegan, Mickey Major, will be there, too.

Major was recently connected to permanent housing through a street outreach program spearheaded by the organization People Assisting the Homeless (PATH).

San Diego Mayor's Proposed Budget

Gloria unveiled his $4.6 billion proposed spending plan last week. The mayor is faced with an existing budget shortfall only made worse by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Gloria said part of his budget would be used to address homelessness. He also said the proposed plan will jumpstart San Diego’s economic recovery, make changes to policing and address climate change.

The proposed budget also includes $10 million in loans for nonprofits and small businesses devasted by the pandemic – especially in communities hardest hit by the pandemic. You can read all about the mayor’s proposed spending plan here.

Mayor Todd Gloria's budget includes shifting $4 million from police overtime pay to mental health services. NBC 7's Catherine Garcia breaks it down.

'A Street Is Not a Home'

On March 15, three homeless San Diegans were killed and many others were injured when Craig Voss – accused of felony DUI – plowed into a row of tents in a tunnel near San Diego City College in downtown San Diego.

The tunnel along the 1400 block of B Street, east of Park Boulevard, is an area often used by homeless San Diegans as an encampment. On the day of the deadly crash, it was cold and rainy. The tunnel was filled with locals seeking shelter.

After the crash, Gloria spoke about homelessness as a prevailing problem in the city.

“Let me state it very clearly: a street is not a home,” the mayor said at a March 15 news briefing.

Community advocates for people experiencing homelessness in San Diego held a press conference to address the crash that injured nine people, killing three of them, saying that the tragedy could have been prevented. NBC 7's Catherine Garcia has more.

“It’s not humane or safe to keep allowing our unsheltered neighbors to keep sleeping under bridges, in alleys or in canyons,” Gloria continued. “And we must take decisive action to provide more compassionate solutions for people experiencing homelessness.”

At that time, Hanan Scrapper, regional director of PATH, also said the tragedy that happened in that tunnel “further highlights the dangers of living on the streets.”

Gloria said the city of San Diego would not turn a blind eye to homelessness and, instead, would “deal with it head-on.”

The mayor said the deaths of the March 15 crash would not be in vain.

A tragic incident near City College: A driver plows into pedestrians, killing three homeless people and injuring five others. Tonight, we're learning the identity of the man behind the wheel and hearing witness accounts of the chaotic scene. Plus: Red tier reopenings this week -- find out the new guidelines for local businesses. NBC 7’s Mark Mullen has the Nightly Check-In for Monday, March 15.