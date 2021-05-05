Mayor Todd Gloria Appoints 15 San Diegans To Asian-Pacific Islander Advisory Group

Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday the formation of his administration's Asian-Pacific Islander Advisory Group and the selection of 15 San Diegans who will initially comprise the group.

"San Diego is home to a rich and diverse Asian and Pacific Islander community,'" Gloria said. "Having a 'San Diego for all of us' means hearing all voices, so I'm particularly proud to announce this API advisory group so we can better address the issues and concerns of our API residents."

The group will focus on guiding Gloria's administration in tackling the unique challenges facing API communities. The advisory group will meet quarterly and is scheduled to hold its first meeting on May 17.

The Asian-Pacific Islander Advisory Group includes the following individuals: