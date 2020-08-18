Mayor to Announce Plan to Allow Places of Worship, Gyms to Operate in City Parks

In a move to provide more opportunities for struggling San Diego businesses, Mayor Kevin Faulconer is set to announce a plan to allow places of worship and gyms to operate in city parks.

The executive order expected to be announced Tuesday will be the mayor's third action to reduce the strain on local businesses who are unable to operate indoors due to the novel coronavirus.

The two previous orders allowed restaurants, fitness centers, religious institutions and personal care services to more easily apply for permits to move their operations outside their doors -- to places like parking lots or sidewalks -- in order to remain in operation while adhering to the state's social distancing orders.

Faulconer's latest legislation would allow fitness centers and religious institutions to move their operations away from their immediate operating area and into a city park.

Details on the permitting process for park worship or park workouts have not yet been released.

The mayor is expected to lay out the plan during a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Watch at the top of this page.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in San Diego County – which landed San Diego on California’s coronavirus monitoring list in July – public health officials once again shuttered indoor dining rooms. The second shutdown of indoor gyms, salons, barbershops, and houses of worship followed.

While San Diego County on Tuesday met criteria to be removed from the state monitoring list, guidance on business reopenings must come from the state - and that guidance has not yet been received leaving hundreds of businesses in limbo, Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten said.