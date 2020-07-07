executive order

Mayor Kevin Faulconer to Sign Executive Order to Help Restaurants Expand Outdoor Service

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will sign an emergency Executive Order on Tuesday to help local restaurants expand their outdoor dining options since the county has rolled back on loosening restrictions.

Faulconer announced his decision on Monday in response to the county shutting down indoor dining again among other establishments. Since San Diego County was on the state’s monitoring list for three consecutive days, indoor activities in bars, family entertainment centers, museums and restaurants were ordered to cease for at least three weeks.

Street-side dining in areas like Little Italy, Liberty Station and Gaslamp Quarter began last month, but some restaurants are still waiting on permits that will allow them to participate in the al fresco dining experience. In Hillcrest, some small restaurants are awaiting access to street-side dining.

“We’re closed. Our dining room’s closed,” said Stefan Chicotle, owner of Baja Betty’s. “I mean, I can’t even take my tables outside for something I was prepared for two weeks ago.”

The mayor’s Executive Order will “waive regulatory requirements and help restaurants expand their service outdoors, increasing physical distance between employees and customers,” he said.

It is unclear when his decision will go into effect.

