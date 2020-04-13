Mayor Kevin Faulconer Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Coronavirus Victims

All San Diego city-operated buildings have been ordered by Mayor Kevin Faulconer to have their flags at half-staff in honor of those locally and nationwide who have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus.

“The City of San Diego is flying flags at half-staff in tribute to every American, Californian and San Diegan who has fallen to COVID-19 and in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in hard-hit places like New York,” Faulconer said in a statement.

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., exceeding 100,000 positive cases and more than 10,000 deaths.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the continued loss of life and I ask that you join me by keeping the departed in your thoughts and prayers,” Faulconer continued in his statement.

As of Monday morning, San Diego County has reported more than 1,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths related to the virus since Feb. 14. Eric McDonald, Medical Director with the County Epidemiology Immunization Branch, estimates the actual number of people with the virus is around 10 times higher than the reported total.

