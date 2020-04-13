San Diego

Mayor Kevin Faulconer Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Coronavirus Victims

As of Monday morning, San Diego County has reported more than 1,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

American flags at half-staff
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

All San Diego city-operated buildings have been ordered by Mayor Kevin Faulconer to have their flags at half-staff in honor of those locally and nationwide who have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus.

“The City of San Diego is flying flags at half-staff in tribute to every American, Californian and San Diegan who has fallen to COVID-19 and in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in hard-hit places like New York,” Faulconer said in a statement.

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., exceeding 100,000 positive cases and more than 10,000 deaths.

Local

San Diego County Apr 12

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Over 1,800 Cases, No New Deaths

uss theodore roosevelt 3 hours ago

Sailor Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt Dies of Coronavirus Complications: US Navy

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the continued loss of life and I ask that you join me by keeping the departed in your thoughts and prayers,” Faulconer continued in his statement.

As of Monday morning, San Diego County has reported more than 1,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths related to the virus since Feb. 14. Eric McDonald, Medical Director with the County Epidemiology Immunization Branch, estimates the actual number of people with the virus is around 10 times higher than the reported total.

Keep up with the latest coronavirus-related numbers and news in San Diego County with this article.

This article tagged under:

San DiegocoronavirusKevin Faulconerflags
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us