Mayor Gloria to Sign Order For Enforcement of Public Health Orders Ahead of NYE

Newly-elected San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is expected to sign his first executive order on Wednesday to direct enforcement of public health orders.

The action, which comes just one day before the New Year's Eve holiday, is expected to target those "blatantly defying provisions" of the state's stay-at-home order and the county's public health regulations.

The order is also expected to limit parking enforcement to aid with more people staying at home, the Mayor's office said.

Further details of the executive action are expected to be announced at a 3:30 p.m. news conference.

The announcement comes one day after California extended its regional stay-at-home order in Southern California due to a critically low ICU capacity. The region's ICU capacity of 0.0% means that hospitals are now relying on surge capacity to treat critical care patients. The stay-at-home order will remain in place for the 11 counties in Southern California, including San Diego County, for the foreseeable future.

The surge in coronavirus cases this month has been attributed mostly to Thanksgiving holiday gatherings in November.

Last week, Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten reported that 1 in every 162 local residents had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 7 days, indicating a much higher rate of spread that other months. Wooten added, of the total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, 44% had occurred since Thanksgiving.

The numbers were presented as a reminder to San Diegans to avoid gathering with members outside of their household for the Christmas holiday. Despite warnings, though, travel data for that weekend indicates that many didn't adhere.

Because of that, and the expectation that, even still, some will gather for the New Year's Eve holiday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the state is bracing for a "surge on top of a surge, arguably on top of, again, another surge."

Mayor Gloria was expected to urge people on Wednesday not to gather for the final holiday of the year so that San Diegans don't contribute to that surge.

The state's stay-at-home order prevents most business and recreational facilities from operating, both indoors and outdoors, including: hair salons and barbershops, personal care services, museums, zoos and aquariums, movie theaters, wineries, bars, breweries, distilleries, live entertainment and amusement parks. It also prohibits gatherings with members of other households.