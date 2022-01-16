North Park

Mayor Gloria, City Leaders Cut Ribbon to Open Mini Park in North Park Neighborhood

The $5 million, 21,780-square-foot mini park and plaza transforms a parking lot behind the site of the former historic North Park Theatre -- now known as the Observatory

By City News Service and Aleah Jarin

The city of San Diego officially opened the North Park Mini Park to residents in the North Park community Sunday morning with speeches from elected officials followed by a free community event.

Mayor Todd Gloria, cut the ribbon on the new park, which was approved in 2012. He was joined by Assemblyman Chris Ward, D-San Diego and City Councilman Stephen Whitburn. Food trucks, a children's music program and other live music followed the ribbon cutting ceremony.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The $5 million, 21,780-square-foot mini park and plaza transforms a parking lot behind the site of the former historic North Park Theatre -- now known as the Observatory. Upgrades to the space include a musical play area, performance stage, seating areas with tables, chairs and benches, enhanced lighting, wayfinding pylons, bike racks, a drinking fountain and improved landscape and irrigation.

The park was approved a decade ago and the city began soliciting construction bids in 2019. Two other mini parks were developed in San Diego in 2021: the La Paz Mini Park -- which will transform a vacant dirt lot into green space in Valencia Park and is scheduled to be finished mid-2022 -- broke ground in May; and the J Street Mini Park in the Stockton neighborhood was reopened in October following extensive improvements.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 9,878 COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported

San Diego Police Department 5 hours ago

Woman, 22, Dies From Stab Wounds Suffered at San Diego Park

Last year, Gloria began the "Parks for All of Us'' initiative, updating the city's Parks Master Plan to prioritize park improvements in park-deficient and historically underserved communities, intended to help fund more projects like this in the future.

This article tagged under:

North ParkMini Parkparks master plan
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us