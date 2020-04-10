Mayor Faulconer, Faith Leaders Call For At-Home Celebrations This Weekend

The weekends are a great time to gather with friends and loved ones, and that’s especially true this weekend for San Diegans of faith.

Local city and religious leaders, however, are asking the community to keep weekend celebrations within the household to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“This week carries significance for San Diegans and people of faith around the world,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. “A time for traditions that bring us together, whether it’s observing Passover, attending a Catholic mass, or going on an Easter egg hunt with your kids. Those traditions will be different this year, and they must be different to help keep everyone safe.”

Though there are signs of social distancing practices having a positive impact on the crisis here in San Diego, Mayor Kevin Faulconer repeated a warning he’s issued almost daily over the last month.

Allow me to continue to make this clear. Now is not the time to be complacent. Mayor Kevin Faulconer

Faulconer made the plea for San Diegans to celebrate at home at his daily news briefing, alongside Senior Rabbi Devorah Marcus of Temple Emanu-El and Pastor Miles McPherson of Rock Church, both pillars in their respective faith communities.

Marcus said that every local synagogue she’s aware of is providing worship services online this weekend and throughout the pandemic. The same is true for Rock Church.

Easter mass will be broadcasted live in English on NBC 7 (9 a.m.) and in Spanish on Telemundo 20 (8 a.m.).

“This is a Passover, a Good Friday, and an Easter like none we have ever experienced,” Faulconer said. “The responsible action for everyone in San Diego is to stay at home as much as possible.”