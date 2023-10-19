Mayor, Council President Pro Tem to kick off JFK park improvement project

Mayor Todd Gloria and Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe joined city staff and community members Thursday to kick off major improvements and upgrades at John F. Kennedy Park in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The $4.8 million project at the park -- originally built in 1971 -- is being funded by Community Development Block Grant funds and development impact fees.

According to the city, planned improvements include a new restroom facility, picnic shelter and play structures, fitness equipment, site furnishings such as benches, trash and recycling receptacles, a drinking fountain, new security lighting and landscaping and irrigation upgrades.

"A lot of kids come and hang out here like after school or even before school. So there’s not really much to do. They just kind of sit here. So, everything that’s gonna get added on here – it’s great to hear, and a lot of kids can do so much more than just sit here," said Lincoln High School' ASB president Ysabella Rodriguez. "They’ll have something to do, actually."

Improvements are expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.