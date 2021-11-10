Maya Millete's Sister to Appear in Court in Hopes of Getting Custody of Missing Mom's Children

The sister of long-missing mother May “Maya” Millete will appear before a judge on Wednesday asking to take guardianship of Maya’s three young children while their father continues to be held behind bars as a suspect in his wife’s murder.

Maricris Drouaillet is currently seeking temporary custody of the Millete children – ages 5, 10 and 11 – and said she will eventually ask for permanent custody. Currently, the children are under the care of their paternal grandparents as their father, Larry Millete, remains in jail without bail.

The petition comes after a judge found Larry Millete violated a previous order barring him from communicating with his children. Since then, the murder suspect's phone privileges have been limited to exclusive contact with his attorney.

Drouaillet claims Larry and his parents conspired together to violate that court order so the father could have phone calls with the children. Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles told the court last month that before Larry's phone privileges were revoked, he made 129 phone calls to his parent’s home, where his children have been living.

Bowles said at least nine hours of recorded calls were with his children. The deputy district attorney added that he asked his eldest child to read news headlines to him and told two of the children to watch an R-rated film called “Shock Caller” to “understand the environment he is in.”

Prosecutors want to keep Larry behind bars since they consider him a flight risk as well as a danger to his children and the community, reports NBC 7's Melissa Adan

Drouaillet said her brother-in-law's parents have failed to care and provide for the children's emotional health, safety, and welfare. She also said in court documents that she is able to provide the children a stable and loving environment, give them the help they need and will continue to support the children's relationship with Larry Millete and his parents.

“We want them to feel they’re being loved and supported by the entire family,” Maricris Drouaillet said.

In the court document, Drouaillet claims since Maya's disappearance on Jan. 7, Larry has only allowed Maya's family to contact the children once over the phone. And, that Larry and his parents have repeatedly refused to let the children communicate with them since then.

"I believe that it will take a village to care for these children and to make up for the catastrophic loss of their mother," Drouaillet said. "While I will do all that I can help to bridge the gap with Larry's family, I question whether Larry's family is capable of providing the children with the sort of emotional, psychological help they need at this time, Thus my request for this guardianship."

At his initial court appearance, Larry pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife and to illegal possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say they want to keep Larry behind bars since they consider him a flight risk and a danger to his children and the community.