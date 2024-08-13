Judge grants custody of Maya Millete's children to her sister

A judge on Monday granted custody of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete's children to her sister, Maricris Drouaillet.

Maya Millete disappeared from her Chula Vista home more than three and a half years ago. Her body has never been found. Since her disappearance, her husband, Larry Millete, was charged with her murder, which he denied in court nine months after she went missing.

Since his arrest, the couple's three children — ages 7, 13 and 14 — have been in the custody of Larry Millete's parents. But Drouaillet, who lives in Riverside County with her husband and their kids, filed for custody of Maya and Larry Millete's children.

Larry Millete was fighting Drouaillet's efforts, and on Aug. 5, their legal teams met at the start of a custody trial that was expected to last up to a week.

Outside the downtown San Diego courtroom last week, Larry Millete’s mother told NBC 7 that “we are fighting for our grandchildren." Drouaillet declined to speak on camera.

Meantime, Larry Millete's criminal trial for his murder charge is set to begin in January, which will be almost four years to the day since Maya Millete’s disappearance and more than three years since his arrest.

In a jailhouse interview, Larry Millete told NBC 7 that he is innocent and doesn’t understand why everyone seems to think he could kill the woman he loved.