San Diego

‘May Gray' is Here to Ruin Your Memorial Day Weekend Plans

The Memorial Day holiday is known as the unofficial start of summer but San Diego's weather has, apparently, decided it won't be participating this year. Instead, San Diegans can expect a heavy dose of "May Gray" for their long holiday weekend.

"Our same weather pattern continues. There's really nothing to break it up," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

That weather pattern, Parveen explains, starts with a thick marine layer in the morning stretching inland to our mountains. By the afternoon, the marine layer tries to thin out and some (if you're lucky) sunshine pokes through. But by the evening, it's back in full force and the cycle repeats.

"This weather pattern is going to last through the weekend," she adds.

It's worth noting that while the skies are gray, there won't be any rain this weekend. So, don't cancel your Memorial Day weekend plans, when dozens of events will be held to honor those who died in service to the United States.

"Now as far as anyone wanting it to be sunny and warm this weekend, that's not really going to happen," Parveen said.

Temperatures will remain about 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year in most parts of the county. The exceptions are in the mountains, where there will be glimmers of sunshine, and in the deserts, where it'll reach the low 90s on Memorial Day.

NBC 7's Sheena Parveen explains the marine layer and how it contributes to gloomy conditions in the spring and early summer.

