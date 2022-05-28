May Gray Continues With Cold, Drizzly Weather for San Diego County

The May Gray continues this weekend with low clouds, drizzle and low temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

The coast and the western valleys will be in a full-fledged May Gray for Saturday with some patchy drizzle expected, the NWS said.

The inland valleys will clear by late morning.

High temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal for most areas, the NWS said, except for the low desert which will be around 2 to 4 degrees below normal.

The marine layer will be deep and thick for Saturday with patchy drizzle on the coast #cawx and clouds extending into the mountains - as a series of storms system cross the Great Basin but to our north pic.twitter.com/3RprRtcb2p — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 27, 2022

Over the mountains and foothills, winds are expected to gust up to 50-60 miles per hour, which has prompted a wind advisory through early Monday. With strong winds in effect, the gusty conditions could blow around unsecured objects, like tree limbs, and dust, and reduce visibility in the desert.

At the coast, a beach hazards statement is in place through Tuesday night as rip currents remain strong and surf stays between 5 to 8 feet. In the event you get caught in a rip current, it’s important to stay calm. To get out of the current, swim sideways and parallel to the beach, NBC 7's Brooke Martell said.

In the event you get caught in a rip current, it’s important to stay calm. To get out of the current, swim sideways and parallel to the beach. pic.twitter.com/hf0Uux59EZ — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) May 28, 2022

Temperatures expected for Saturday: