‘May Gray' Clears to Sunshine in San Diego to Start the Month

San Diego is getting a touch of "May gray" to start the month but, fear not, those clouds won't stick around for long.

We do have sunshine on the way... but this morning, yeah, we do have the marine layer around," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "So, there's our May gray already but it's not going to stick around all day because it is going to be nice later on."

May gray is usually attributed to a thick marine layer that spreads inland during the month of May. It can sometimes bring light precipitation but wasn't expected to wet the ground Monday.

Gray skies were stretching all the way to San Diego's mountain ranges where there was a "beautiful sunrise" at the peaks "but you got to be above the clouds to see that," Parveen said.

Clouds will break up by mid- to late-morning, taking a little longer to clear along the coast, but they were expected to return overnight.

"Sometimes for the coast, they stick around all day but for today, we're going to see sunshine," Parveen said.

The thick marine layer is also keeping temperatures average for this time of year -- in the upper-70s for the coast and mid-70s for the inland valleys.

A warm-up is coming later this week.

"We do have a little bit of a warming trend later this week, It's mostly going to set in Thursday and Friday."