Mattress Firm Amphitheatre Gets New Name

Only Diddy has gone through more name changes: Mattress Firm Amphitheatre -- the massive 20,000-seat Chula Vista concert/event venue -- has, yet again, undergone a name change. Its latest moniker? North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

The venue, owned and operated by Live Nation (a SoundDiego sponsor), announced the rebrand on Thursday, Nov. 1, and marks the beginning of a multi-year deal with the credit union (the San Diego County division of California Credit Union).

Mattress Firm, the the nationwide bedding behemoth, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.

"As we were exploring new avenues to support our community, bring more benefits to our members, and extend our brand awareness, the incredible opportunity to partner with Live Nation at this local venue proved to be a natural fit for both of our brands," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell in a press release. "We think fans will be excited about all that North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre will have to offer when the new season kicks off."

Thursday's name change is just the latest in a long line: The 70-acre venue opened in 1998 as Coors Amphitheatre. It operated under that name until 2008, when it was changed to Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre -- and then eventually changed in 2013 when Sleep Train bought the naming rights. Just last year, it was renamed again to Mattress Firm Amphitheatre (after Mattress Firm purchased Sleep Train and rebranded those chain's stores with its own name).

"North Island Credit Union is dedicated to enriching relationships within their community, so they were a natural fit as a like-minded, long-term partner for this classic amphitheater," said Andy Peikon, senior vice president of Live Nation venue sales, in a press release.

Regardless of the name, the venue will still play host to some of San Diego's biggest concerts. This year, fans attended shows featuring Chris Stapleton, Charlie Puth, Foreigner, Evanescence, Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, Niall Horan, Paramore, and others. Ozzy Osbourne's rescheduled July 23, 2019 show is currently the only concert listed on the venue's schedule at the moment.

