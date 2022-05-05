Masks, Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine or Negative Test Required at Comic-Con 2022

After two years San Diego’s world-famous Comic-Con is returning to its full glory in July and organizers have updated their COVID-19 protocols for the event.

Those who wish to attend the con this year will be required to wear an "approved face-covering," regardless of vaccination status, and will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours, according to the website.

"At all San Diego Comic Convention events, the health and safety of our stakeholders is our main priority, and because of this, we will continue to implement policies and protocols based on state/local health guidelines and public health recommendations as we prepare for Comic-Con on July 21-24, 2022," the organization stated on its website.

The beloved event that attracts thousands of people from all over the world to America’s Finest City was canceled in 2020 for the first time in 50 years due to the pandemic. Instead, it held a free virtual event called Comic-Con@Home. Last November it hosted a "Comic-Con Special Edition" three-day event.

Comic-Con fully returns to the Convention Center on July 21-24. The show is "technically sold out" as many attendees opted to toll their badges from the canceled 2020 event to 2022, the organization said on its website.

To continue to see the updated information, visit the Comic-Con website.