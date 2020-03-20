Masked Trio Shoot Clerk at 7-Eleven Store in El Cajon

A masked trio suspected of trying to rob a 7-Eleven store in El Cajon early Friday shot a clerk during the encounter, police confirmed.

The El Cajon Police Department said three people wearing masks to cover their faces rushed the convenience store at 335 Jamacha Blvd. at around 2:40 a.m. The group confronted an employee and fired on the victim.

The trio fled the scene before officers could arrive. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital.

As of Friday morning, the masked suspects remained at large. Police said, if found, they will face a charge of attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information can reach out to the ECPD at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.