Martin Luther King Jr Day Closures in City of San Diego

Police and fire emergency crews will not be impacted by the holiday. The citywide emergency dispatch center will be on duty.

There will be no delay in trash, yard waste and curbside recyclables collection for customers served by the Environmental Services Department within the City of San Diego. The Miramar Landfill will be open normal hours, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

When it comes to parking, time restrictions on street parking and yellow zones within the City of San Diego will not be enforced. Be aware that parking on Port property and in different cities may vary. However, red, white and blue zones will still be enforced every day.

Balboa Park will be open, though all public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed. Museums that are usually open on a Monday will be open.

Golf courses and starter booths will be open and operating according to holiday hours. Holiday rates will apply.

Here's a list of what else will and will not be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in San Diego...

City of San Diego Closures

All Administrative Offices will be closed.

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department will also be closed.

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices will be closed.

The City's "refuse/recyclables" container sales office on Miramar Place will be closed.

All City recreation centers will be closed.

All City pools will be closed.

All libraries will be closed

The Family Justice Center will be closed. Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

City of San Diego Park Hours