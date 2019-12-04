Motley Crue, Maroon 5 Gift San Diego Massive Shows

If you're finding it difficult to get over the hump this week (especially with this gloomy weather), this concert news should help: Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are all en route to San Diego in 2020.

Of course, those headliners aren't all on one bill (wouldn't that be interesting though!); rather, locals have two separate shows to look forward to.

Chart-topping, Grammy-winning pop act Maroon 5 kick off their upcoming U.S. tour right here in town at Chula Vista's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 30, 2020, with Trainor opening. The band, helmed by oft-shirtless frontman Adam Levine, headlined the 2019 Super Bowl and will find their way back to our fine city for the first time since their 2015 show at Viejas Arena.

Meanwhile, hard rock behemoths Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are joining forces for a Petco Park extravaganza on July 23, 2020. It follows recent news that Crüe reportedly blew up (literally) their cessation-of-touring contract signed upon announcing their 2014-15 farewell tour -- so let's just say we weren't exactly shocked when these new dates were announced. All four of 'em together though? That should be unforgettable.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. PST (for Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard) and noon (for Maroon 5). There are various presale offers available as well, so visit LiveNation.com for more information.