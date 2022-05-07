Marlins Blow Out Padres

In their first two games against the Marlins the Padres only scored five total runs but won both games because their pitchers were fantastic. They got another solid outing on the mound but there's not much any hurler can do when the offense gives him a goose egg.

Sean Manaea gave his club a chance to win but the Friars had no idea what to do with Marlins starter Pablo Lopez and the San Diego bullpen got beat up late in a 8-0 loss on Saturday night at Petco Park.

Manaea went 6.0 innings and allowed three runs while striking out eight. In today's game that's a quality start. But, San Diego could not solve Lopez, who is looking like an All-Star if not a Cy Young candidate.

Lopez went 8.0 innings and gave up five hits (all singles) with five strikeouts and the Padres could not get the ball in the air. Lopez got 13 ground ball outs, lowering his season ERA to a cool 1.00 after six starts.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nabil Crismatt did a great job keeping the game manageable after Manaea left, throwing 2.0 shutout innings with three punchouts. But, Dinelson Lamet has become a real problem.

In the 9th Lamet walked the first two hitters he faced then gave up a double to Jazz Chisolm to make it 4-nothing Marlins. Lamet, who finished 4th in the National League Cy Young balloting just two years ago, was replaced by rookie Ray Kerr, who gave up a walk then a grand slam to Jorge Soler to end any hopes of a late comeback. Two of the runs on the slam go to Lamet, who now has a, 8.59 ERA this season.

The Padres can win the 4-game series on Sunday afternoon when Joe Musgrove takes the mound looking for his 5th straight win.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.