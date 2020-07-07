Yo Ho, Yo-Yo: Maritime Museum Closes Again, 6 Days After Reopening

After just six days back open to the public, the Maritime Museum of San Diego is closing once again due to new regulations issued by San Diego County public health officials to slow an increasing spread of COVID-19.

The scenic waterfront museum reopened on Wednesday, July 1, following a more than three-month closure that began when California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order that forced several businesses to close.

But the long-awaited reopening was short-lived. On Tuesday, The Maritime Museum of San Diego announced it would temporarily close again in order to comply with local guidelines.

The state of California recommended on Monday that San Diego County scale back some of its reopenings, particularly those that cater to indoor public gatherings, due to its increasing cases of COVID-19.

The county agreed and ordered the closure of all indoor activity at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, theaters, zoos, museums and family entertainment centers, effective Tuesday.

The modifications to the public health order will be in effect until Aug. 1, at which time, public health officials will re-evaluate reopenings.

A second temporary closure for the Maritime Museum of San Diego begins today, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thank you to our fans, visitors, and donors supporting the Museum as we follow guidance and help to fight the spread of COVID-19. — Maritime Museum of San Diego (@sdmaritime) July 7, 2020

The museum noted they anticipate reopening Aug. 1, if approved by county authorities.

The museum in downtown’s Embarcadero area – at Star of India Wharf on North Harbor Drive -- had already made modifications to accommodate guest safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new safety measures include limiting the museum’s visitor capacity to 25% of normal capacity so that visitors can keep their social distance. The museum had also set up 6-foot markers on the decks of the vessels.

Employees, volunteers and visitors were required to wear face masks and to take temperature checks and wellness screenings before each visit.

The Maritime Museum of San Diego is located along north Embacadero and is home to the Star of India, the world’s oldest active sailing ship. The museum’s fleet also includes tall ships, steam-powered boats and submarines, and exhibitions that highlight maritime heritage.