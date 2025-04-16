2 Marines killed in New Mexico crash were part of Camp Pendleton-based unit

Two servicemembers killed in a crash at the U.S.-Mexico border in New Mexico were assigned to the 1st Marine Division based at Camp Pendleton, a U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The two Marines, as well as a third who was injured and remains hospitalized in critical condition, were traveling to El Paso, Texas, when they crashed at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, the USMC said. The cause of the crash was not disclosed.

The names of the Marines killed in the crash were being withheld until 24 hours after family could be notified.

USMC said they were attached to Joint Task Force - Southern Border, the task force that has been deployed to the area from San Diego to McAllen, Texas, as per President Donald Trump's directive to use military personnel to aid security along the border.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Associated Press reported there are about 7,100 active duty troops under federal control currently assigned to the border and about 4,600 National Guard troops under state control. About 750 of them are in San Diego.