Marine Corps

2 Marines killed in New Mexico crash were part of Camp Pendleton-based unit

The Marines were with 1st Marine Division and attached to the Joint Task Force assigned to the southern border.

New sections of the steel bollard-style border wall stand along the US-Mexico border between San Diego and Tijuana on May 10, 2021, in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego County, California. – Few issues have as long a history of bedeviling both Democrats and Republicans as immigration and asylum on the approximately 2,000-mile (3,000-kilometer) US-Mexico frontier. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Two servicemembers killed in a crash at the U.S.-Mexico border in New Mexico were assigned to the 1st Marine Division based at Camp Pendleton, a U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The two Marines, as well as a third who was injured and remains hospitalized in critical condition, were traveling to El Paso, Texas, when they crashed at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, the USMC said. The cause of the crash was not disclosed.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The names of the Marines killed in the crash were being withheld until 24 hours after family could be notified.

USMC said they were attached to Joint Task Force - Southern Border, the task force that has been deployed to the area from San Diego to McAllen, Texas, as per President Donald Trump's directive to use military personnel to aid security along the border.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Associated Press reported there are about 7,100 active duty troops under federal control currently assigned to the border and about 4,600 National Guard troops under state control. About 750 of them are in San Diego.

This article tagged under:

Marine Corps
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us