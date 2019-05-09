One Marine was killed and six others injured during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton, officials confirmed Thursday.

A light armored vehicle -- full of Marines from the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion -- rolled over at around 9 a.m., according to the 1st Marine Division.

The six injured Marines were taken to a nearby hospital. Officials said their injuries were not serious.

In a release to NBC 7, the 1st Marine Division said, “This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family, friends and the unit at this difficult time.”

Camp Pendleton officials are investigating the circumstances of the accident at this time.

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton was established in 1942 and has since been home to various Marine and Navy units for “expanding training opportunities,” according to the base’s website.

No other information was available.

