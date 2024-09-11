Marine who was reported missing in August apprehended by military police

A Marine who was reported missing in August and was later spotted on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton has been located and detained by the Provost Marshal’s Office, base officials said Wednesday.

Lance Corporal Bailey Cameron was reported missing after he was last seen leaving the Coyote Bar & Grill in Carlsbad around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 25. Then on Sept. 4, base officials said he was no longer considered missing after he was spotted at Camp Pendleton.

The Carlsbad Police Department, who was initially involved in the investigation, said investigators attempted to contact Cameron prior to his arrest but he avoided them.

"[Wednesday] morning law enforcement officials apprehended Bailey Cameron. He was located and detained by the Provost Marshall’s Office aboard Camp Pendleton," Capt. James C. Sartain with Marine Corps Installations West told NBC 7.

Lance Corporal Bailey's parents have been notified of his current situation, Capt. Sartain said.

