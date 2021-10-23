Marine Layer Clouds Produce Wet Morning for San Diego County

San Diego County is seeing a cloudy and wet start to their Saturday, but a partly sunny afternoon is expected to follow, especially for the coastal and inland valley regions, NBC 7's weather forecaster Brooke Martell said.

A fairly deep pocket of marine layer is creating drizzle and light rain for Saturday morning, so Martell warned drivers commuting over the coast and inland valleys saying they should be prepared to use their windshield wipers.

There is a beach hazard statement for county coastal areas until 10 p.m. Saturday. The highest surf will be Saturday with some elevated surf continuing into Sunday, the National Weather Service said. A more powerful west-northwest swell is expected to bring higher surf to the beaches late Monday through Tuesday. Surf of 5 to 7 feet is expected, with sets up to 10 feet in southern San Diego County, the NWS said.

For Saturday's temperatures, we can expect the coast and inland valleys to be in the mid to upper 60s with some morning fog and a partly sunny afternoon. The mountains can see some morning drizzle and then partly cloudy afternoon with some 20 to 25 mph winds with temperatures in the mid-50s. In the deserts, we can see temperatures in the mid-80s.

Due to an atmospheric river event that is bringing heavy rain to northern and central California, San Diego can expect a rainstorm come Monday.

"Modeled data is showing the system will evolve over the late morning hours for San Diego, with a majority of the heavier rainfall amounts over the mountains. The rain will increase from the afternoon hours into the evening hours for the county," Martell said in her morning forecast.

Be prepared to start your work week with some rain.