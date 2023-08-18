Marine dies during nighttime training at Camp Pendleton, investigation underway

A Camp Pendleton-based U.S. Marine student died this week during a nighttime training exercise at the northern San Diego County military installation, a USMC official confirmed Friday.

The fatality took place Thursday evening, said Maj. Joshua Pena, director of Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Training and Education Command.

The deceased serviceman's identity and details on the circumstances of his death remained unavailable Friday afternoon.

The Marine was a student at the entry-level Basic Reconnaissance Course at the USMC School of Infantry West, Pena said.

An investigation into the fatality was underway, according to the Marine Corps.

"The family has our deepest condolences as we continue to work with them during this difficult time," Pena stated.