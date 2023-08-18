camp pendleton

Marine dies during nighttime training at Camp Pendleton, investigation underway

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

CampPendletonNight
NBC 7

A Camp Pendleton-based U.S. Marine student died this week during a nighttime training exercise at the northern San Diego County military installation, a USMC official confirmed Friday.

The fatality took place Thursday evening, said Maj. Joshua Pena, director of Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Training and Education Command.

Camp Pendleton in the news

camp pendleton 22 hours ago

Camp Pendleton Marine appears for military court hearing after teen found in barracks

camp pendleton Aug 15

Camp Pendleton Marine performed sex acts on 14-year-old girl found in barracks: Court docs

camp pendleton Jul 10

Family alleges cover-up protecting Marines after missing teen found in Camp Pendleton barracks

The deceased serviceman's identity and details on the circumstances of his death remained unavailable Friday afternoon.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Marine was a student at the entry-level Basic Reconnaissance Course at the USMC School of Infantry West, Pena said.

An investigation into the fatality was underway, according to the Marine Corps.

"The family has our deepest condolences as we continue to work with them during this difficult time," Pena stated.

This article tagged under:

camp pendletonMarinesUSMC
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us