Marine commander fired 9 months after fatal East County Chopper crash

The commander of a Miramar-based helicopter squadron has been fired nine months after an East County helicopter crash that killed all five Marines aboard the aircraft.

Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, who headed Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, was relieved of command last month "due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to serve in that position," according to a statement from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. The statement did not discuss specifics on Harvey's dismissal or whether the crash was a factor.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

The CH-53E helicopter carrying the Marines departed Creech Air Force Base, in Indian Springs, Nevada on Feb. 6 and was headed back to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The aircraft wreckage was located the following day in Pine Valley.

All were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The Marines killed in the crash were identified as: