The life and service of a retired colonel from the Marine Corps was recognized in a virtual ceremony at Mt. Soledad Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.

Colonel Dave Severance retired from the Marine Corps in 1968 with 32 years of service, leading Marines in combat on Iwo Jima in World War II and flying nearly 70 missions in Korea as an aviator.

Colonel Severance has been a resident of La Jolla since the late 60s. He is a widower. He has three children. Both his sons, David and Michael, served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Officer David Severance retired from the Seattle Police Department after 30 years of service, and Officer Michael Severance retired from the Seattle Police Department after almost 47 years of service. His daughter, Lynn, is a retired elementary school teacher. Colonel Severance has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Seventy years after the iconic photo at Iwo Jima was snapped, a retired colonel in La Jolla gives his account of being on the island that day. NBC 7’s Military Reporter Bridget Naso has his story.

The San Diego Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Mt. Soledad Veterans Memorial Association and the Day Family Foundation put together the ceremony that was private for his family to attend but was able to view on Facebook live.

Photos: Marine Colonel Recognized in Virtual Ceremony at Mt. Soledad