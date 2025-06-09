MARIACHI USA Fest Presents a Stellar Line-Up at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park this June 14th

MARIACHI USA, the premier mariachi music festival in the world comes to San Diego for its first presentation at The Rady Shell in San Diego, California featuring the finest mariachi talent.

Saturday, June 14, 2025 / 6pm-10pm

Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego, CA 92101

MARIACHI USA has been playing the iconic Hollywood Bowl to sold out audiences since 1990 and celebrates its 36th at the Bowl on June 28, longest running show at the Bowl.

MARIACHI USA continues to be a champion for mariachi music, tradition, and cultural pride since its inception in 1990. This first year at The Rady Shell, home of the San Diego symphony, will feature a phenomenal roster all ready to deliver performances that resonate with musical excellence. The 2025 line-up features some of the most acclaimed mariachi bands in the world Mariachi Divas, Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlan and Mariachi Campanas de America.

These groups represent the pinnacle of mariachi music, each bringing their unique style to the stage for an evening that promises to be an unforgettable night of puro mariachi, showered with the colorful and dynamic Mi Tierra Ballet Folklorico, continuing MARIACHI USA's legacy of showcasing the best.

Mariachi Divas, a groundbreaking all-female ensemble known for their innovative approach to mariachi music is a three-time GRAMMY Award-winning 13 times nominated trailblazer in the mariachi genre, captivating audiences with their exceptional talent and passion for music. Their performance is anticipated to be a highlight of the evening, celebrating a quarter-century of musical excellence and influence. Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlan from Guadalajara, Jalisco has a deeply rooted Mariachi legacy in this music genre and currently considered Mexico's best. Mariachi Campanas de America from San Atonio, Texas was founded by Belle Ortiz, the educator that launched Mariachi education in the US and creator of the first US Mariachi festival 50 years ago. Campanas has performed with the San Antonio Symphony, Houston Symphony, several White House performances, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and 12 times at MARIACH USA at the Hollywood Bowl.

Since visionary Rodri J. Rodriguez founded MARIACHI USA in 1990, it has become a beacon of cultural pride and unity, showcasing the rich traditions of mariachi music while fostering a sense of community and togetherness among audiences of all backgrounds.

"In reflecting on the remarkable journey of MARIACHI USA over the last 36 years, I am reminded of why I named the festival 'MARIACHI USA; as an homage to mariachi groups living and working as mariachis in the USA. Most of our artists learned to speak Spanish by singing mariachi since they only spoke English!" said Rodri J. Rodriguez, Founder and producer of MARIACHI USA.

The MARIACHI USA festival invites fans and newcomers alike to experience the magic of mariachi music under the stars and by the bay at The Rady Shell. With a stellar line-up that showcases the best of this music genre, and spectacular fireworks finale this event promises to be yet again, a memorable celebration of family, pride and tradition.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com and at The Rady Shell Box Office. Early purchase is recommended, as this iconic event is expected to sell out.

For more information, including the full lineup and event parking and best tickets please visit www.mariachiusa.com.

